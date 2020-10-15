Another distinction for Pakistan: Former DG FIA elected to international body on crime

Tariq Khosa Khosa has held the honour of being elected ‘Member’ to France-based Interpol Executive Committee where he represented the Asia Pacific region from 2009 to 2012. Photo Courtesy: The News

VIENNA: Pakistan added another feather to its cap at the global level when the Vienna-based Alliance of NGOs on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in its annual general assembly held on Wednesday, elected Tariq Khosa, former police chief as a member of the Board of Directors for a three-year term.



According to a news report published in The News, this is for the first time that a Pakistani has been elected as a member board of directors.

A day earlier, Pakistan was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council with an overwhelming majority despite Indian opposition.

The Anti-Crime Alliance, affiliated with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), builds community resilience against organised crime and promotes international civil society collaboration.

Khosa has held the honour of being elected ‘Member’ to the France-based Interpol Executive Committee where he represented the Asia Pacific region from 2009 to 2012 while serving as DG FIA and Federal Secretary Narcotic Control.

Since his retirement from government service in 2011, he has been Rule of Law adviser to the UNODC Pakistan and has helped develop the provincial rule of roadmaps.

He was a member of the working group of professionals that drafted the Counter-Terrorism National Action Plan after the Army Public School, Peshawar attack in December 2014.

He has authored two books “The Faltering State” and “Inconvenient Truths” that focus on the internal security and governance challenges facing Pakistan.