Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Another distinction for Pakistan: Former DG FIA elected to international body on crime

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Tariq Khosa Khosa has held the honour of being elected ‘Member’ to France-based Interpol Executive Committee where he represented the Asia Pacific region from 2009 to 2012. Photo Courtesy: The News

VIENNA: Pakistan added another feather to its cap at the global level when the Vienna-based Alliance of NGOs on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in its annual general assembly held on Wednesday, elected Tariq Khosa, former police chief as a member of the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

According to a news report published in The News, this is for the first time that a Pakistani has been elected as a member board of directors.

A day earlier, Pakistan was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council with an overwhelming majority despite Indian opposition.

Read more: PM Imran Khan vows to expose India’s rights violations after Pakistan re-elected to UNHRC

The Anti-Crime Alliance, affiliated with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), builds community resilience against organised crime and promotes international civil society collaboration.

Khosa has held the honour of being elected ‘Member’ to the France-based Interpol Executive Committee where he represented the Asia Pacific region from 2009 to 2012 while serving as DG FIA and Federal Secretary Narcotic Control.

Since his retirement from government service in 2011, he has been Rule of Law adviser to the UNODC Pakistan and has helped develop the provincial rule of roadmaps.

He was a member of the working group of professionals that drafted the Counter-Terrorism National Action Plan after the Army Public School, Peshawar attack in December 2014.

He has authored two books “The Faltering State” and “Inconvenient Truths” that focus on the internal security and governance challenges facing Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Govt claims to have footages of Nawaz Sharif’s London meetings

Govt claims to have footages of Nawaz Sharif’s London meetings
Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport to be deported

Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport to be deported
Entry tests for medical colleges cancelled by KP government

Entry tests for medical colleges cancelled by KP government
Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to slightly decrease from October 16: sources

Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to slightly decrease from October 16: sources
'Sea of people will rise in Gujranwala': Fazlur Rehman warns govt it will not remain till December

'Sea of people will rise in Gujranwala': Fazlur Rehman warns govt it will not remain till December
PM Imran Khan’s advisor plans protest outside Avenfield House on Friday

PM Imran Khan’s advisor plans protest outside Avenfield House on Friday
Unconscious Quetta beggar's bag revealed Rs85,000 and change: police

Unconscious Quetta beggar's bag revealed Rs85,000 and change: police
PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition

PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition
Watch: Karachi woman saves minor attacked by stray dogs in Malir

Watch: Karachi woman saves minor attacked by stray dogs in Malir
FBISE announces reduced syllabus for SSC, HSSC exams in 2021 due to coronavirus

FBISE announces reduced syllabus for SSC, HSSC exams in 2021 due to coronavirus
Ex-CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah accuses sons, grandsons of planning to murder him

Ex-CM Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah accuses sons, grandsons of planning to murder him
'You betrayed me': Motorway rape case suspect reportedly told father before arrest

'You betrayed me': Motorway rape case suspect reportedly told father before arrest

Latest

view all