US election 2020: Hunter Biden’s leaks cause more chaos just three weeks before polls

The report is based on material provided by Republican allies of President Trump. Photo Courtesy: New York post

Amid tension and speculation as US polls stand only three weeks away, a New York Post story has now created a new controversy related to former Vice President (VP) Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, disclosing his ties to a Ukrainian gas company before the Presidential election.

In a report published on Wednesday morning, the publication cited emails and photos of Hunter Biden from what it described as a “water-damaged MacBook Pro” whose contents Rudy Giuliani, who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer, delivered to the paper on Sunday, Time.com reported.

The report, based on material provided by Republican allies of President Trump, claimed that the elder Biden had met with an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden served.

Read more: Trump pulls out of debate with Biden, calls it 'waste' of time

According to the Post’s story, Hunter Biden in 2015 introduced his father, the then VP in the Obama administration, to a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma after Hunter joined the company’s board.

The report read that the insinuation is that Hunter successfully influenced his father to pressure Ukraine government officials “into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

However, Biden’s campaign rejected the controversial news report and social media sites deemed it so dubious that they also stayed away from sharing on their platforms.