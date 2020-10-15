Can't connect right now! retry
IPL: Virat Kohli's dance goes viral on social media

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

India skipper Virat Kohli dances ahead of the RCB vs Kings XI Punjab IPL clash. Photo: Screengrab 

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's quirky dance moves ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab match on Thursday took social media by storm, as the RCB skipper enthralled fans by grooving to a song whilst training in Sharjah.

This was a historic match for the Indian captain, who was playing in his 200th T20 cricket games for a single team. Kohli has played 184 matches in the IPL while the rest he has played for RCB in the Champions League.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Kohli said: "RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn’t have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they’ve kept me and I have stayed on."

Here is how social media reacted to the Indian cricket captain shaking a leg on the pitch.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

