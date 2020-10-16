Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 16 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16

Friday Oct 16, 2020

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
115118
Canadian Dollar 
122124
China Yuan
24.224.35
Euro
189192
Japanese Yen
1.561.59
Saudi Riyal
42.543
UAE Dirham
4444.5
UK Pound Sterling
210213
US Dollar
163163.5

