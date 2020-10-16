Maryam Nawaz’s route to Gujranwala jalsa

LAHORE: The PML-N on Thursday announced the party leaders’ plan for participation in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Gujranwala jalsa, The News reported.

Vice-President Maryam Nawaz would lead a party rally from her Jati Umra residence in Lahore and reach Gujranwala with her supporters, party workers and leadership through GT Road.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader would depart at 1:30pm.

As per the plan, she will reach Thokar Niaz Beg from Jati Umra and proceed to Babu Sabu Interchange through Multan Road. Then she will reach Shahdara Mor through Ring Road to take the GT Road.

Sources said a second option was taking Ring Road from Raiwind Road and swiftly reaching Bhati Chowk at Ravi Road, from where she would turn towards Shahdara Mor.

However, some insiders believe Maryam and other PML-N leaders have already left Lahore and reached Gujranwala for fears of hindrances on the way to the city’s Jinnah Stadium.