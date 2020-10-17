Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 17 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

The buying rate of USD was 163 while it was sold at 163.5 on the previous day. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
114 
117 
Canadian Dollar121.5 
123.5
China Yuan24.05
24.2 
Euro189 
192
Japanese Yen1.56
1.59
Saudi Riyal42
42.5
UAE Dirham43.5
44
UK Pound Sterling210
213 
US Dollar162.9
163.4

