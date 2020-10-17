Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Oct 17 2020
By
Web Desk

October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

The price of 10 grammes of 24k gold is Rs99,108 after dropping by Rs429 at the close of Thursday's trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,700 at the opening of trading on Saturday after the market remained closed on Friday due to the countrywide strike called by religious leaders.

The price of 10 grammes of 24k gold is Rs99,108 after dropping by Rs429 at the close of Thursday's trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grammes of 22k gold is being traded at Rs90,850 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs106,059.

Readers will be updated with the closing gold rate in Pakistan as soon as the data is received.


More From Business:

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17
October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16
PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points

PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15
October 15: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 15: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
PSX: KSE 100 ends day on positive note for first time this week

PSX: KSE 100 ends day on positive note for first time this week
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 14

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 14
October 14: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 14: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
PSX: KSE 100 sees turbulent day as market closes just over 40,000

PSX: KSE 100 sees turbulent day as market closes just over 40,000
October 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 13

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 13

Latest

view all