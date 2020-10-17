October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grammes of 24k gold is Rs99,108 after dropping by Rs429 at the close of Thursday's trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs115,700 at the opening of trading on Saturday after the market remained closed on Friday due to the countrywide strike called by religious leaders.

The price of 10 grammes of 24k gold is Rs99,108 after dropping by Rs429 at the close of Thursday's trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grammes of 22k gold is being traded at Rs90,850 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs106,059.

Readers will be updated with the closing gold rate in Pakistan as soon as the data is received.



