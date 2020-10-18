Can't connect right now! retry
business
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 18

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

On Saturday, the buying rate of USD was Rs162.5 while it was sold at Rs163.4. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
114
117
Canadian Dollar 
121.5 
123.5
China Yuan 
24.05
24.2
Euro 
189 
192 
Japanese  Yen
1.56
1.59
Saudi Riyal 
42
42.5
UAE Dirham 
43.5
44 
UK Pound Sterling 
210
213
US Dollar 
162.5 
163.4 


More From Business:

October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 17: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 17
October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 16: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 16
PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points

PSX once again in the red as benchmark KSE 100 index sheds points
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 15
October 15: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 15: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
PSX: KSE 100 ends day on positive note for first time this week

PSX: KSE 100 ends day on positive note for first time this week
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 14

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 14
October 14: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 14: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
PSX: KSE 100 sees turbulent day as market closes just over 40,000

PSX: KSE 100 sees turbulent day as market closes just over 40,000
October 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 13: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Latest

view all