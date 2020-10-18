USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 18

On Saturday, the buying rate of USD was Rs162.5 while it was sold at Rs163.4. Photo: Geo.tv/File

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Sunday, October 18, 2020.



The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar

114

117

Canadian Dollar

121.5

123.5

China Yuan

24.05

24.2

Euro

189

192

Japanese Yen

1.56

1.59

Saudi Riyal

42

42.5

UAE Dirham

43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling

210

213

US Dollar

162.5

163.4





