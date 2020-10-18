At Mazar-e-Quaid, Captain Safdar has people chant PML-N slogan 'vote ko izzat do'

Sunday Oct 18, 2020
KARACHI: Retired Captain Safdar on Sunday chanted the PML-N slogan "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)" and urged people to join him, while on a visit to the Quaid's mauseoleum with PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.
Party workers and supporters responded to Safdar's call and chanted along for an extended period of time as Maryam Nawaz and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb looked on.
The move was met by a fierce reaction by government representatives who not only demanded an apology, but approached the police, asking them to initiate legal action against all those who participated in the act.
Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said the behaviour "is just not acceptable'.
"The sanctity of Quaid's Mazar [has been] disrespected by these criminals masquerading as politicians," he wrote.
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also criticised Safdar and said both he and Maryam must apologise.
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also demanded an apology from the party.
He said that these "shameless people are ignorant of their history, and have no sense of regard and respect for such a place."
"They only have respect for Nawaz. They don't know how to respect anyone else," Umar added.
Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said that the fact that the mazar of the founder of Pakistan was used for politics is "highly condemnable and shameful".
He said the PML-N should have instead asked for forgiveness from the Quaid "for having mercilessly looted the country, gone against his ideology, and filled their pockets to leave the people dirt poor".
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the inspector general of police "must file a case immediately" against such "shameless individuals" who disrespected the Quaid's mausoleum.
"I have never before witnessed such a dishonourable move at the Quaid's mazar. This is the height of ignorance."
A group of PTI representatives, including Haleem Adil Shaikh and Raja Azhar, rushed to the Brigade police station to lodge a case against the PML-N leadership.
According to the request, a copy of which was seen by geo.tv, the police have been asked to file a case against Capt Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb.
The Station House Officer has been requested to bear in mind that the PML-N top tier leadership violated the sanctity of the mausoleum by crossing the metal barrier placed around the grave and chanted slogans that not only disrespected the site but also hurt the sentiments of the people.
It stated that the incident occurred around 5:30pm and was broadcast not only locally but also by foreign media outlets.
"This not only prompted angry citizens to take to the streets, but law enforcement was prevented from taking any action, which is against the law," the request states.
It said that interference in the government's course of action is a "grave crime".
The request, signed by MPA Raja Azhar Khan, asked that legal proceedings be undertaken against about 200 people present there who took part in the act.