Monday Oct 19 2020
Joe Jonas teases fans with his new Instagram post

Monday Oct 19, 2020

Joe Jonas has teased fans in such a hilarious way as he sported a face mask with his brother's smile during his appearance in the city.

Joe shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram Story, showing him wearing the mask with Nick’s smiling face printed on it.

The 27-year-old, wearing a dark cap and sunglasses on his head in the photo, tagged his bro hoping he would get a kick out of it.

Joe and his wife Sophie Turner, who recently welcomed their baby daughter, were spotted with their little one for the first time while out walking as a family few weeks ago.

'The Game Of Thrones' star reportedly named their sweetheart called Willa.

