USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Monday, October 19, 2020.



The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 114

117

Canadian Dollar 121.5

123.5

China Yuan 24.05

24.2

Euro 189

192

Japanese Yen 1.56

1.59

Saudi Riyal 42

42.5

UAE Dirham 43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling 210

213

US Dollar 162.5

163.4





