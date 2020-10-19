Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 19 2020
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 19

Monday Oct 19, 2020

On Sunday, the buying rate of USD was 162.5 while it was sold at 163.4. Geo.tv/File 

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Read more: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 18

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar114
117
Canadian Dollar121.5
123.5
China Yuan24.05
24.2
Euro189
192
Japanese Yen1.56
1.59
Saudi Riyal42
42.5
UAE Dirham43.5
44
UK Pound Sterling210
213
US Dollar162.5
163.4 


