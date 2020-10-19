Meghan Markle ‘put herself on the map’ long before Prince Harry came along

Meghan Markle's frequent messages full of empowerment for women have been landing her in trouble of late.

However, the former actor has been a champion of equality and feminist values since way before Prince Harry waltzed into her life.

The one specific action that really brought her to the heights of fame and turned her into one of the most socially aware stars was her speech given in 2015.

The Suits star had delivered a powerful speech for the United Nations in 2015 which, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, “put Meghan Markle on the map.”

In the speech, Meghan had said: “At the age of 11, I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality. When it comes to women’s political participation and leadership the percentage of female parliamentarians globally has only increased by 11 percent since 1995.”

“Eleven percent in 20 years? Come on. This has to change. I am proud to be a woman and a feminist,” she had said, which led to her becoming a force of change around the globe.