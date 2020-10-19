Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Oct 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Demand for Pakistani flags in Azerbaijan increase amid conflict with Armenia

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 19, 2020

The demand for Pakistani flags is on the rise in Azerbaijan as Baku's conflict with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory rages on.

This was said by Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ali Alizada, in a tweet on Monday.

"Love to #Pakistan & #Turkey is boundless in #Azerbaijan,and requirements for Pakistani flag are also increased," tweeted the ambassador, thanking Pakistan and Turkey for openly siding with Baku in its conflict with Armenia.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan's unequivocal support for Azerbaijan in its armed conflict with Armenia had won the hearts of the Azeris.

Soon after the conflict, images from Baku were shown in which residents were displaying flags of Pakistan and Turkey after both nations supported the country in its fight against Armenia.

Read more: Azeris wave Pakistan flag as conflict with Armenia rages on

However, in video shared by a Twitter user, three cars can be seen roaming in an unidentified city of Azerbaijan with the flags of Pakistan and Turkey.

Pakistan assures Azerbaijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Last week, Pakistan expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region after Armenian forces' intensive shelling over the weekend on the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian forces attacked the villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region and Pakistan considers it reprehensible and most unfortunate, a statement from the Foreign Office had said.

"This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation," it had demanded.

"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence," the FO had said.

We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions, the statement had added.

More From World:

Ivanka Trump calls out husband Jared Kushner for being a 'party foul'

Ivanka Trump calls out husband Jared Kushner for being a 'party foul'
US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters
Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9

Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9
Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study
India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her

India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her
Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce
US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back

US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back
'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'

'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'
Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?

Afghan peace talks: What’s the rush?
Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election

Latest

view all