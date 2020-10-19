Demand for Pakistani flags in Azerbaijan increase amid conflict with Armenia

The demand for Pakistani flags is on the rise in Azerbaijan as Baku's conflict with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory rages on.



This was said by Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ali Alizada, in a tweet on Monday.



"Love to #Pakistan & #Turkey is boundless in #Azerbaijan,and requirements for Pakistani flag are also increased," tweeted the ambassador, thanking Pakistan and Turkey for openly siding with Baku in its conflict with Armenia.



Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan's unequivocal support for Azerbaijan in its armed conflict with Armenia had won the hearts of the Azeris.



Soon after the conflict, images from Baku were shown in which residents were displaying flags of Pakistan and Turkey after both nations supported the country in its fight against Armenia.

However, in video shared by a Twitter user, three cars can be seen roaming in an unidentified city of Azerbaijan with the flags of Pakistan and Turkey.

Pakistan assures Azerbaijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict