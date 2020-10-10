Watch: Azeris wave flags of Pakistan and Turkey on streets of Azerbaijan

Pakistan’s unequivocal support to Azerbaijan in its ongoing conflict with Armenia has won hearts of the Azeris.

Soon after the conflict, we saw images from Baku showing residents displaying flags of Pakistan and Turkey after both the nations supported the country in its fight against Armenia.

However, in a recently emerged video shared by a Twitter user, three cars can be seen roaming in an unidentified city of Azerbaijan with the flags of Pakistan and Turkey.



In the 15-second video, made from a high-rise building, three cars could be seen crossing an intersection with the flags of three countries displayed by the people travelling in them.

Earlier, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada shared a photo on his social media showing flags of Turkey and Pakistan placed on a residential building in Baku.



Islamabad has already expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating security situation in the region after Armenian forces' intensive shelling on the civilian population of Azerbaijan.



The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan considers attacks on Azerbaijan villages by the Armenian forces as “reprehensible and most unfortunate”.

"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence," the FO said in a statement.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has also thanked Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan for their support in the fighting against Armenian forces.

Aliyev said Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey had all demonstrated support, but added that Azerbaijan’s army did not need external help.