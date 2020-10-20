Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth sparks fury for upsetting Brits after major blunder

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Queen Elizabeth is on the receiving end of immense censure after she let the people of Britain down in an unfortunate error.

The monarch is being likened to Meghan for disappointing the public after she was seen flaying social distancing rules at a royal event recently.

Last week, the Queen and Prince William made a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down near Salisbury on Thursday.

She sparked fury after she was seen not wearing a face mask at her first public engagement since lockdown in March.

Talking about the same, royal commentator Benjamin Butterworth said on talkRADIO, "The Queen let Britain down when she failed to wear a mask."

Presenter Dan Wootton interjected: "How dare you, Benjamin! She is 94 years old. She may have a reason. Do you know about her health issues?

"I don't but she could be exempt."

Butterworth continued, "What we know is she is at more risk and the people around her are at more risk when they don't wear masks."

He then proceeded to draw parallels between the Queen and Meghan.

"I'm sure Meghan Markle would wear a mask. She's been photographed wearing one," Butterworth said.

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday

Mahira Khan gushes over her mom in emotional tribute on her birthday
Kate Middleton advised by Camilla Parker on how 'to hang on to Prince William' as the future King

Kate Middleton advised by Camilla Parker on how 'to hang on to Prince William' as the future King
Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look

Harry Styles looks uber-chic as he sports Jennifer Aniston's classic 'Friends' look
Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Prince William bestowed with grand honour by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family

Meghan Markle's political speeches to further damage Prince Harry's relationship with royal family
Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino

Gigi Hadid's baby already a fashion icon as newborn gets clad in Moschino
Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

Kim Kardashian reveals the outrageous reaction people had when she visited the White House

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic looks as fresh as morning dew in latest snap
Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house

Eminem helped a Grammy award winning producer buy a house
Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes

Kim Kardashian reveals horrific moment of her life with teary eyes
Jean-Claude Van Damme saves life of puppy in fake passport row

Jean-Claude Van Damme saves life of puppy in fake passport row
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'rock star' status took them away from the royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'rock star' status took them away from the royal family?

Latest

view all