Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

American magazine suspends reporter for exposing himself in live Zoom call

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

American journalist Jeffery Toobin. Photo: CNN

NEW YORK: American magazine The New Yorker has suspended its reporter Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself in a live Zoom call with his co-workers.

According to Vice News, Toobin was suspended for carrying out an inappropriate act during a Zoom call with his co-workers, saying he did not know his video was on.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Vice News.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he told the publication.

Two people on the video call confirmed to the publication that they saw the reporter exposing himself.

"Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter," New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said.

Toobin, who is also CNN's chief legal analyst, has taken some time off from work due to the incident.

"Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted," said a spokesperson for CNN.

More From World:

‘Robinhood hackers’ donate stolen money to charities in a cryptic mission

‘Robinhood hackers’ donate stolen money to charities in a cryptic mission
Demand for Pakistani flags in Azerbaijan increases amid conflict with Armenia

Demand for Pakistani flags in Azerbaijan increases amid conflict with Armenia
Ivanka Trump calls out husband Jared Kushner for being a 'party foul'

Ivanka Trump calls out husband Jared Kushner for being a 'party foul'
Global coronavirus cases cross 40 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus cases cross 40 million: Reuters tally
US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

US election 2020: Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump, wants him to keep one 'promise'

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters

Donald Trump's dance moves inspire TikTok videos by supporters
Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9

Mail-Shahbaz ‘meaning’ hearing postponed till Nov 9
Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Pakistani billionaire oilman Murtaza Lakhani ‘managed’ Kurdistan’s oil: Bloomberg

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study

Coronavirus can survive on human skin for nine hours, reveals study
India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her

India: Divorced woman accuses brothers of gang-raping her
Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce

Nagorno-Karabakh dispute: Armenia blames Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce
US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back

US election 2020: President Trump's joke of leaving America fires back

Latest

view all