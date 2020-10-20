American magazine suspends reporter for exposing himself in live Zoom call

American journalist Jeffery Toobin. Photo: CNN

NEW YORK: American magazine The New Yorker has suspended its reporter Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself in a live Zoom call with his co-workers.

According to Vice News, Toobin was suspended for carrying out an inappropriate act during a Zoom call with his co-workers, saying he did not know his video was on.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin told Vice News.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he told the publication.

Two people on the video call confirmed to the publication that they saw the reporter exposing himself.

"Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter," New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said.

Toobin, who is also CNN's chief legal analyst, has taken some time off from work due to the incident.

"Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted," said a spokesperson for CNN.