Throw the Chinese out: Rahul Gandhi mocks Indian PM Modi ahead of address to the nation

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to inform the nation the date on which he plans to "throw the Chinese out of Indian territory".
Modi is set to address the nation at 6:00 pm where he is expected to speak on important issues concerning the nation. Gandhi's jibe aimed at the Indian prime minister, refers to claims by India that China has entered into its territory in the Himalayas and has not withdrawn so far.
"Dear PM,
In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you," he tweeted.
In June, a violent clash ensued between Indian and Chinese forces which resulted in the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers. The two armies faced off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Indian media had reported, quoting the Indian army.
The Indian government has denied claims by the Congress that the Chinese have seized Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh and termed it as a "mischief" on their part.
This will be Modi's seventh address to the nation ever since the global coronavirus pandemic has hit the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and sending millions into deeper poverty.
India is bracing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the country, as experts warn that the impending festival season in the country can lead to a surge in cases of the infection if people let down their guard.
This is not the first time that Gandhi has taken a jibe at Modi over the India-China tensions. A few months ago, he challenged the Indian prime minister to come out of "hiding" and inform the nation about the crisis with China.
"Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he had tweeted.
Modi had kept mum over the incident for a few weeks, leading to anger and dissent within India and calls from opposition parties urging the BJP government to take the nation into confidence as to what happened in the disputed area.
China, in response to India's statement, had accused Indian troops of crossing the disputed border between the two countries, reported AFP.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had blamed Indian troops crossed the borderline twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".
Beijing had lodged "strong protests and solemn representations" to Delhi, he said.
"We once again solemnly ask the Indian side to follow our consensus, strictly regulate its front-line troops and do not cross the line, do not stir up troubles or make unilateral moves that may complicate matters," Press Trust of India had quoted Lijian as saying.
He added, "China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas."