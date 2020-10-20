Throw the Chinese out: Rahul Gandhi mocks Indian PM Modi ahead of address to the nation

A file photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi at an event together. Photo: Getty images

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to inform the nation the date on which he plans to "throw the Chinese out of Indian territory".



Modi is set to address the nation at 6:00 pm where he is expected to speak on important issues concerning the nation. Gandhi's jibe aimed at the Indian prime minister, refers to claims by India that China has entered into its territory in the Himalayas and has not withdrawn so far.



"Dear PM,

In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you," he tweeted.



In June, a violent clash ensued between Indian and Chinese forces which resulted in the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers. The two armies faced off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Indian media had reported, quoting the Indian army.

The Indian government has denied claims by the Congress that the Chinese have seized Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh and termed it as a "mischief" on their part.



This will be Modi's seventh address to the nation ever since the global coronavirus pandemic has hit the country, resulting in thousands of deaths and sending millions into deeper poverty.



India is bracing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the country, as experts warn that the impending festival season in the country can lead to a surge in cases of the infection if people let down their guard.



