Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Oct 21 2020
By
Web Desk
,
APP

India has returned strayed Chinese soldier lost in Ladakh border area: PLA

By
Web Desk
,
APP

Wednesday Oct 21, 2020

An Indian soldier on guard in the disputed Himalayan border region between China and India. — Photo: AFP

BEIJING: The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, who went missing while helping local herdsmen find lost yak near the China-India border on Sunday, was returned to Chinese border troops by the Indian army early Wednesday morning, according to a statement by PLA.

The move came after China's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged India to honour its commitment to return the soldier.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing on Tuesday that China hopes India hands over the soldier as soon as possible and works with China to promote the implementation of the consensus reached at the 7th round of talks.

While commenting on the latest development, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University said it will take a long time to develop mutual trust between China and India.

The moves by India show they are trying to increase bargaining power and initiative in talks through tricks of being tougher, he told Global Times.

"China is capable of responding to India's moves in the diplomatic, military, economic, security and other fields [...] But China is always committed to resolving the issue through talks, and hopes that India will work with China to the same goal," Qian said.

"We hope that India will implement the consensus reached by senior officials of the two countries, and avoid escalating conflicts [...] China remains unchanged on that," he added.

It may be mentioned that China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in September in Moscow, and issued a joint statement and a five-point consensus, which said differences should not lead to conflicts.

India-China border conflict

Both sides have engaged in a tense standoff along their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border since a battle in June left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead, as well as an unspecified number of Chinese casualties

India announced Monday that a corporal named Wang Ya Long had been "apprehended" in the harsh mountainous area of Ladakh.

An Indian government official said Tuesday that Wang "was well", but his release would come only "after completion of formalities".

"No timeframe is fixed as of now," he told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

India and China have poured tens of thousands of troops into the region since the June battle despite several rounds of talks.

Analysts say both sides are digging for a long, hard winter showdown.

More From World:

British Pakistani wins prestigious MBE award for service to Black, ethnic minorities

British Pakistani wins prestigious MBE award for service to Black, ethnic minorities
Jailed woman was 'gang-raped by police' for 10 days in India's Madhya Pradesh state

Jailed woman was 'gang-raped by police' for 10 days in India's Madhya Pradesh state
Two Muslim women stabbed under Eiffel Tower in Paris

Two Muslim women stabbed under Eiffel Tower in Paris
'God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers': Sanjay Dutt thanks supporters after defeating cancer

'God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers': Sanjay Dutt thanks supporters after defeating cancer
CPJ condemns India's move to shut down prominent newspaper in occupied Kashmir

CPJ condemns India's move to shut down prominent newspaper in occupied Kashmir
Over a dozen Afghan security personnel killed in attack

Over a dozen Afghan security personnel killed in attack
TikTok ban: China welcomes Pakistan decision to unblock video-sharing app

TikTok ban: China welcomes Pakistan decision to unblock video-sharing app
Pakistan asks Afghanistan for proper management as stampede kills at least 15 visa applicants

Pakistan asks Afghanistan for proper management as stampede kills at least 15 visa applicants
Melania Trump cancel's public appearance after 'lingering cough': spokesperson

Melania Trump cancel's public appearance after 'lingering cough': spokesperson
Muslim doctor who refused to shake woman's hand denied German citizenship

Muslim doctor who refused to shake woman's hand denied German citizenship
'No timeframe fixed': India says Chinese soldier will only be released after formalities

'No timeframe fixed': India says Chinese soldier will only be released after formalities
Melania Trump set to make public appearance after several months

Melania Trump set to make public appearance after several months

Latest

view all