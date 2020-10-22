Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 22 2020
‘Meghan Markle’s hypocritical royal approach makes her more disliked than Diana’

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Meghan Markle and Princess Diana lived similar lives with the British royal family in terms of scrutiny from the public.

And while the late royal was also widely criticized over her outspoken personality, her daughter-in-law finds herself in the same boat.

However, some experts believe that the Duchess of Sussex is far more disliked than the Princess of Wales owing to her royal approach.

Writer Maureen Callahan claimed that despite Diana struggling within the palace, she put in a lot of hard work towards her royal duties for over a decade.

In a piece penned for the New York Post, Callahan wrote: “In Diana: Her True Story, she spoke of her dawning realization that she had been plucked as future queen only because she was a 19-year-old virgin and that her husband was in love with someone else.”

“Yet Diana still performed her royal duties admirably. She produced the heir and the spare. She injected glamour, heart and modernity into a fading institution. She did real humanitarian work,” she went on to say.

Comparing the situation with Meghan’s, Callahan added: “Meghan had been on the job less than two years, had been given almost everything she asked for.”

“Her major gripe was that the royal family wouldn’t let her say and do whatever she wanted, even though that is the well-established deal: Royals are funded by the British taxpayers, and in return, they perform modest and predictable duties.”

She went on to term the duchess a “hypocrite” for the way she has acted following her departure from the British royal family with Prince Harry.

Callahan claims that even though the Sussex pair have been demanding privacy on one hand, they have also allowed the press to enter into their lives, hinting at speculation about Harry and Meghan’s involvement with the authors of the new biography Finding Freedom

