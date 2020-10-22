Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Oct 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Melania Trump astonished at Vogue opting for Beyonce in 2018 issue

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump can be seen posing in this file photo. — Pinterest 

In another recording, the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump can be hear commenting on Vogue's 2018 September issue that featured Beyoncé on the cover and Condé Nast’s decision to opt for a black photographer for the first time.

Melania's former aide and ex-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff had recorded the telephonic conversation in July 2018, which includes the FLOTUS talking about the newly-released Vogue issue and other staff movements at the fashion publication.

According to a recording obtained by NBC News, FLOTUS says: Did you see they’re leaving Vogue? Two from Vogue. Posnick [Phyllis Posnick] and Tonne Goodman they’re leaving. They’re going freelance. You didn’t see it.”

Read more: Melania Trump cancel's public appearance after 'lingering cough'

"Anna [Anna Wintour] gave the September issue of Vogue cover — complete, complete, complete, everything — to Beyoncé. So she hired black photographer and it’s [the] first black photographer ever doing [a] cover of Vogue," Melania said.

The September issue made history as a black photographer had been used to shoot a cover star in the magazine's 126 years, the Independent reported.

'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'

Responding to Melania's statements, Wolkoff said: “What, that is insane.” and Trump confirms: “That’s just what I read late last night.”

More From World:

Amy Coney Barrett's nomination as Supreme Court judge approved by US Senate panel

Amy Coney Barrett's nomination as Supreme Court judge approved by US Senate panel
Pakistani Papa John’s millionaire faces serious fraud inquiry

Pakistani Papa John’s millionaire faces serious fraud inquiry
'Sustained assault on democratic institutions': Nearly 700 economists oppose Donald Trump's re-election

'Sustained assault on democratic institutions': Nearly 700 economists oppose Donald Trump's re-election
US whistleblower Edward Snowden given permanent residency rights by Russia

US whistleblower Edward Snowden given permanent residency rights by Russia
US elections 2020: All you need to know about the Electoral College that can sway final results

US elections 2020: All you need to know about the Electoral College that can sway final results
7-year-old boy accused of raping girl in India

7-year-old boy accused of raping girl in India
'Nobody wants me': Gham hour hits Trump at Pennsylvania rally

'Nobody wants me': Gham hour hits Trump at Pennsylvania rally
Presidential Debate 2020: What time is final Biden-Trump debate today?

Presidential Debate 2020: What time is final Biden-Trump debate today?
US Election 2020: Nearly 75% concerned about violence, riots breaking out post-election day

US Election 2020: Nearly 75% concerned about violence, riots breaking out post-election day
US election 2020: Final presidential debate to feature mute button and Trump is not happy

US election 2020: Final presidential debate to feature mute button and Trump is not happy
US President Donald Trump has bank account in China, NYT report reveals

US President Donald Trump has bank account in China, NYT report reveals
India has returned strayed Chinese soldier lost in Ladakh border area: PLA

India has returned strayed Chinese soldier lost in Ladakh border area: PLA

Latest

view all