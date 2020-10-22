Melania Trump astonished at Vogue opting for Beyonce in 2018 issue

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump can be seen posing in this file photo. — Pinterest

In another recording, the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) Melania Trump can be hear commenting on Vogue's 2018 September issue that featured Beyoncé on the cover and Condé Nast’s decision to opt for a black photographer for the first time.



Melania's former aide and ex-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff had recorded the telephonic conversation in July 2018, which includes the FLOTUS talking about the newly-released Vogue issue and other staff movements at the fashion publication.

According to a recording obtained by NBC News, FLOTUS says: Did you see they’re leaving Vogue? Two from Vogue. Posnick [Phyllis Posnick] and Tonne Goodman they’re leaving. They’re going freelance. You didn’t see it.”

"Anna [Anna Wintour] gave the September issue of Vogue cover — complete, complete, complete, everything — to Beyoncé. So she hired black photographer and it’s [the] first black photographer ever doing [a] cover of Vogue," Melania said.

The September issue made history as a black photographer had been used to shoot a cover star in the magazine's 126 years, the Independent reported.

Responding to Melania's statements, Wolkoff said: “What, that is insane.” and Trump confirms: “That’s just what I read late last night.”