'Melania and Me': FLOTUS hits back at Winston Wolkoff, says she wanted to 'be relevant'

First lady Melania Trump can be seen at a public event. — Reuters/Files

WASHINGTON: First Lady of the United State (FLOTUS) Melania Trump slammed her former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff for publishing a book about their relationship, stating that it was "an attempt to be relevant."



Speaking publicly for the first time on the matter, Melania, in a post, said: “This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character.”

She said that Wolkoff’s “memoir” included blaming her for the latter’s ailing health from an accident she had long ago, and for bad news coverage that she brought upon herself and others.

Read more: Melania Trump's secret recordings leaked, first lady fumes at former adviser

“Never once looking within at her own dishonest behavior and all in an attempt to be relevant. These kinds of people only care about their personal agenda—not about helping others,” Melania said.

The first lady did not name Wolkoff in the post, but she refers to a "former contractor" who advised her office.

Criticisng the media coverage, she said: “I have most recently found this to be the case as major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office.”

The book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady" by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is viewed on display at a Barnes & Noble bookstore on 5th Avenue in New York City on September 1, 2020. — AFP/Files

Once again, outlets chose to focus their coverage on pettiness over my positive work, Melania said, adding that there are plenty of opportunists out there who only care about themselves, and unfortunately seek to self-aggrandize by knowingly taking “advantage of my goodwill”.

Melania Trump health update: How is the FLOTUS doing after contracting coronavirus?

“Anyone who is focused on tearing things down for their own gain, after knowing what I stand for, has lost sight of what we are here to accomplish and who we are here to serve,” she added.

First Lady Melania Trump's secretly recorded audiotapes were played on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" in which the first lady voiced her frustrations over being expected to perform official duties and for being criticised over her husband's policy of separating families who illegally crossed the border.

The tape was recorded by Wolkoff — who wrote a book on their relationship titled "Melania and Me" — that had left Melania fuming.