Melania Trump cancel's public appearance after 'lingering cough': spokesperson

The First Lady of the United States of America (Melania Trump) has canceled her first public appearance since recovering from the novel coronavirus due to a "lingering cough".

Read more: Melania Trump health update: How is the FLOTUS doing after contracting coronavirus?

This was revealed by her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, in a statement on Tuesday. "Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today."

Melania was scheduled to appear with her husband, US President Donald Trump in a Pennsylvania rally at Erie. A few days ago, the FLOTUS had announced that the couple's son, Barron Trump, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The first lady had said in a lengthy note she wrote about her recovery from the coronavirus. Melania had said that during her time in quarantine, she had reflected a lot on her family life and had thought about those who had felt the effects of the coronavirus.

Read more: Melania Trump coronavirus update: FLOTUS has 'no plans' to leave White House

The FLOTUS had recovered by sticking to a healthy diet of vitamins and had especially thanked caregivers for looking after her family. However, the first lady said she did suffer symptoms of the virus while she was infected with it.

"It seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time," she had stated.

