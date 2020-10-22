Can't connect right now! retry
Saeed Ghani to head Sindh govt committee probing Captain Safdar's arrest

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 22, 2020

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani speaks during a news conference. Photo: File

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani will head the provincial cabinet committee formed to probe the registration of an FIR against PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar.

Other members of the committee include Sindh information minister and local government minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Culture and Tourism Minister Syed Sardar Al Shah, Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Syed Murtaza Wahab.

Read more: Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar's arrest

The following have been determined as the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the committee:

  • To enquire and probe into the incident of I8th and 19th October, 2020 wherein the Police was allegedly pressurized to lodge an FIR against Captain Safdar 
  • To probe and enquire about the way and manner the Police raided the private hotelin Karachi allegedly, violating the "privacy and dignity" of Maryam Nawaz, and her husband, Captain Safdar 
  • To probe and enquire into the alleged ridiculing, manhandling of the highest level of the Police which left the entire Police Force demoralized and unwilling to continue with their dutics
  • Any matters relating to above which have bearing on the above incident and are necessary to be enquired and probed
  • The Committee shall submit its report within a period of 30 days

At Mazar-e-Quaid, Captain Safdar has people chant PML-N slogan 'vote ko izzat do'

Safdar on Sunday chanted the PML-N slogan "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)" and urged people to join him, while on a visit to the Quaid's mauseoleum with PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Read more: PDM leaders question PM Imran Khan's silence over Capt Safdar episode

Party workers and supporters had responded to Safdar's call and chanted along for an extended period of time as Maryam Nawaz and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb looked on.

The move was met by a fierce reaction by government representatives who not only demanded an apology, but approached the police, asking them to initiate legal action against all those who participated in the act.

Captain Safdar arrest: Bilawal Bhutto asks army chief, DG ISI to hold inquiry

A day after the PML-N leader was arrested from the private hotel in Karachi and after the Opposition decried the move, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at the move, saying he was "ashamed" at the treatment meted out to the couple.

"Whatever happened to Maryam Sharif and Captain Safdar sahab is extremely shameful," the PPP chairman had, as he addressed a news conference. "I am ashamed and cannot show my face at how this happened in my province. How can such a politically weak case involving sloganeering at the Mazar-e-Quaid can stir up such a storm."

Holding the prime minister responsible for dual standards, Bilawal had said that PM Imran Khan and workers of the PTI had also resorted to sloganeering at the Quaid's mausoleum in the past.

The PPP chairman had said that "even banned militant outfits and their participants" have visited the Mazar-e-Quaid and chanted their slogans. "Did anyone even dare to register an FIR against them," he had asked.

Bilawal said that he wanted the Sindh Police "to function independently". "We don't want political interference in our police but that also doesn't mean we will tolerate interference from anywhere else," he had said.

Army chief Gen Bajwa orders inquiry into incident

Shortly after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto's press conference, a statement from the DG ISPR had stated that army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had tasked the Karachi Corps Commander to hold an inquiry into the matter.

"Taking notice of Karachi incident , COAS has directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire in to the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible," the ISPR's statement had read. 

