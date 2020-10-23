PMC issues important clarification on MDCAT 2020 syllabus

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Friday issued a clarification regarding the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020, saying that "no topic" would be included outside the FSc syllabus.



The development comes after students had protested against the PMC's syllabus, claiming that the medical body had issued "many extra topics".

"MDCAT Common Syllabus has been created on the singular principal that no topic is outside any of the existing recognized syllabi of FSc in Pakistan. It has been reviewed by a committee of provincial universities and IBCC," the PMC said in a statement.



No topic to be included outside FSc syllabus

Any question outside the syllabus will be removed from "scoring".

Students to be given objection form during examination to record objection to any question.



Read more: MDCAT 2020 to be held on November 15, says PMC

The PMC said that the question bank for the MDCAT Paper was also based on the singular principal that no question appears from outside the existing recognised syllabi of FSc.

If any question appears in the paper which is outside the existing syllabus, it shall be removed from scoring by the Examination Paper Review Committee immediately for all students, said the PMC.

The medical body said that students appearing in the MDCAT exam will be provided an objection form at the examination center. The form can be used to record any objection for any question students believe has been taken included from outside the syllabus.

Read more: Registration for MDCAT to start from next week, says PMC

"All objections being communicated regarding any topics at this time are also being constantly reviewed by the relevant committee finalizing the question bank for the paper," the PMC added.