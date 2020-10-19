Can't connect right now! retry
Registration for MDCAT to start from next week: PMC

Monday Oct 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Council announced on Monday that the registration of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will open in the coming week. 

Taking to Twitter the PMC said "registration for MDCAT will be open in the coming week."

"All details will be published on various media and PMC’s website for ease of students’ viewership," assured the PMC. 

The council also shared that the "national conference" of the examinations committee has also been completed with the provincial universities, IBCC and NUMS in attendance.

Read more: MDCAT postponed in Sindh till resolution of dispute over PMC Act 2020

"A common syllabus has been finalised, ensuring no topic is outside the current syllabus of any board in Pakistan. More details to follow within the week," said the PMC

Last week, PMC had said that the MDCAT 2020 will be held on November 15, 2020.

It had said the test will be administered by NUMS, the National University of Medical Sciences.

