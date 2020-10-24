In pictures: Melania Trump stuns in black dress, matching face mask

Saturday Oct 24, 2020
The First Lady of the United States tried the mask-matching trend on Friday when she attended the latest US Presidential Debate sporting a black sleeveless dress and a matching face mask.
Read more: US Election 2020: Melania Trump 'yanks' her hand away from Donald Trump's
It was Melania's first public appearance since she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently recovered. The FLOTUS had made sure to stay indoors after she contracted the virus, unlike her husband, who was often criticised for not being responsible during his quarantine period.
Melania wore a cinched collared black dress that featured a sleeveless fit and a midi-length hemline. As far as the footwear was concerned, the first lady was seen walking around in classic black pumps from French fashion designer Christian Louboutin.
Read more: Melania reveals 14-year-old son Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus
On the other hand, Joe Biden's wife Dr Jill Biden was commended on social media for wearing a trendy floral mask that also matched her dress, to the debate.
Jill Biden went with a coordinated floral ensemble complete with a scoop-neck knee-length dress and a matching face mask. Her mask and dress both came in an icy blue fabric with colorful flowers and petals creating an eye-catching print.
As far as her footwear is concerned, the former second lady was wearing neutral-toned pumps from Jimmy Choo.