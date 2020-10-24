In pictures: Melania Trump stuns in black dress, matching face mask

First Lady of the United States of America Melania Trump, sporting a black facemask to match her dress, looks on during the latest US Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and her husband Donald Trump. Photo: AP

The First Lady of the United States tried the mask-matching trend on Friday when she attended the latest US Presidential Debate sporting a black sleeveless dress and a matching face mask.

It was Melania's first public appearance since she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently recovered. The FLOTUS had made sure to stay indoors after she contracted the virus, unlike her husband, who was often criticised for not being responsible during his quarantine period.

Melania wore a boxy black ensemble as she walked to meet her husband. Credit: Getty Images

Melania Trump did wear a mask on stage but her husband did not. Photo: Getty

Melania wore a cinched collared black dress that featured a sleeveless fit and a midi-length hemline. As far as the footwear was concerned, the first lady was seen walking around in classic black pumps from French fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

A closer view of Melania Trump's Christian Louboutin pumps. Photo: AP





Melania Trump and Donald Trump look on as Jill Biden takes to the stage. Photo: Getty images

A side pose of Melania Trump, as she looks on during the Presidential Debate between Trump and Biden. Photo: AFP or licensors

On the other hand, Joe Biden's wife Dr Jill Biden was commended on social media for wearing a trendy floral mask that also matched her dress, to the debate.

Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden waves o the crowd. Photo: AP





Jill Biden (C) at the 2020 presidential debate in Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 22.Photo: AP

Jill Biden went with a coordinated floral ensemble complete with a scoop-neck knee-length dress and a matching face mask. Her mask and dress both came in an icy blue fabric with colorful flowers and petals creating an eye-catching print.

A closer look at Jill Biden's glittering pumps. Photo: AP

As far as her footwear is concerned, the former second lady was wearing neutral-toned pumps from Jimmy Choo.