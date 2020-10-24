Kaitlynn Carter reveals how she feels about ex Miley Cyrus after split

Vocal powerhouse Miley Cyrus had taken over headlines back in 2019 after jumping into a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

And while their tumultuous romance came to a crashing end, Carter is still wishing the best of both worlds to her former flame.

During a chat with HollywoodLife, the star of The Hills spilled the beans about how she feels about her ex-girlfriend a year later.

“You know, there’s never been any bad blood between us and there’s nothing that makes me happier than seeing people I care about realizing their dreams and the things that they’re really passionate about. I feel like that’s what’s happening for her now,” she said.

Carter also lauded Cyrus for her work ethic and said: “You know, I think everyone knows she’s a force and her work ethic is something that’s really to be admired so I’m just really happy for her that she seems to be accomplishing everything that she wants to right now.”

The two had been good friends before they decided to take the next step and get romantically involved, immediately after Cyrus’s split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.