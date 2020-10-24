Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 24 2020
Sophie Turner in fits as Trump calls Europe a country

Saturday Oct 24, 2020

The final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was full of snide remarks and factual gaffes. 

One such blunder was the fact that Trump referred to Europe as a country. Hollywood star Sophie Turner was quick to point it out and wasted no time in laughing about it with 15.3 million of her followers.

While discussing strategies to combat the novel coronavirus, Trump explained that his administration was collaborating with countries from around the world.

He said: "We also have others that we’re working on very closely with, other countries, in particular Europe.”

The Game of Thrones actor instantly shared a selfie of herself after this remark and while trying to control her laughter, she wrote: "He called Europe a country.”

Sophie was not the only one who pointed this mistake out.

One viewer on Twitter wrote: "Who’s gonna tell @realDonaldTrump that Europe isn’t a country?”

Another tweeted: "Started the debate from the beginning and Donald Trump just referred to Europe as a country [laughing emoji] if it wasn’t real life it would be absolutely hilarious.”

Looks like this faux pas will stay by his side for a very long time.

