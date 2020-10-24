Melania Trump receives flak for White House Halloween party amid coronavirus

US First Lady Melania Trump walks to Marine One prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2020. President Trump travels to Nashville, Tennessee, for the final presidential debate. — AFP

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump on Saturday faced a backlash after she announced that a Halloween party would take place at the White House where they will welcome frontline workers, military families, school children, and trick-or-treaters.



The FLOTUS, in a statement, said that the party was scheduled for October 25 and would feature "a vibrant display of bright-coloured leaves that will envelop the South Portico columns in various shades of autumn".

"Extra precautions have been put in place by the Trump Administration to help ensure the health and safety of all guests wishing to participate in this year’s spooky celebration," the statement claimed.

However, netizens aren't exactly looking forward to the celebration, with some calling it a "super spreader event" — one that causes the spread of coronavirus.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Melania Trump's announcement:

Some users, however, seemed to look forward to the annual party.



