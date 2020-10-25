Police arrest Mardan man who allegedly robbed a house dressed up as a woman

An illustration of a man holding a pistol. Photo: Geo.tv illustration

MARDAN: Police on Saturday arrested a man who has been accused of robbing a house dressed up as a woman, according to a report in The News.



The suspect, a man named Fawad Khan, was arrested by police following a complaint which was registered by Misbahullah, a resident of Garhi Daulatzai.



The complainant had alleged that a man had broken into his house late at night dressed up as a woman and robbed the women of his household of jewellery at gunpoint.



Following the accusations, police formed a team under DSP Sheikh Maltoon Circle Shabbir Ahmad to work out the case. Using scientific techniques and professional skills, the cops started investigating the incident.



Police then arrested Khan, who is a resident of Garhi Ismailzai of Mardan District.