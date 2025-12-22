Karachi likely to experience noticeable drop in temperature from tomorrow

View of foggy weather on early morning during winter season, captured over the horizon of Karachi on Sunday, December 21, 2025. — PPI

Karachi is likely to experience a noticeable drop in temperature from tomorrow (Tuesday), as weather conditions across the city begin to change.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan", Sindh Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider discussed the expected changes and prevailing conditions of Karachi's weather.

He provided details on recent fog, falling temperatures and the overall weather outlook for the metropolis and other parts of the country.



Haider said that fog was a common sight in Karachi on Sunday morning, as he explained that a recent monsoon spell across the country created excess moisture in the air, which led to the formation of fog.

Due to very low wind speed, the moisture settled close to the ground in the form of fog.







He recalled that on March 1, 2023, visibility in Karachi had dropped to zero under similar conditions.

However, the Sindh chief meteorologist assured that there was no chance of fog in Karachi over the next 10 days.

Giving details of the temperature, Haider said that the lowest temperature in Karachi was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius today (Monday), while tomorrow, it is expected to range between 12 and 14 degrees. He added that the city’s temperature will remain between the same range until December 31.

Moreover, he said there is no chance of rain in Karachi during the next 10 days. The weather in the city is expected to remain pleasant during the last week of December, while the first two weeks of January will be cold.

Haider also said that a weather system entered the country on Sunday (December 21), and snowfall is continuing in the mountainous areas.

Residents of the port city, who eagerly await the short-lived winters, woke up to a rather pleasant change in the weather on yesterday, with dense fog covering various parts of the city.

The skyline of the metropolis had turned rather opaque with low visibility due to the fog cover, with the visibility going down to zero at the M-9 Motorway.