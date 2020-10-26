US Election 2020: What questions are Americans asking Google?

Campaign posters are displayed along the road in Taylor, Pennsylvania, US, October 24, 2020. AFP/Kena Betancur

As the US Election 2020 season roars on, Americans are using Google not only to search up information and news about their favourite presidential candidates but also ask quite a lot of intentionally and unintentionally funny questions.



According to Mashable, here are the questions — in no specific order — that made it to the top five this week:

1. What are the five freedoms of the First Amendment?

The week before last, Amy Coney Barrett was unable to remember all five parts of the First Amendment of the US Constitution and Twitter blew up in outrage that a Supreme Court nominee could do such a thing during a confirmation hearing.

Barrett failed to remember 'protest' — a critical part of a democracy — but successfully recalled speech, press, religion, and assembly.

2. Who is Jeffrey Toobin?

In an era of Zoom calls, an "accidental" exposure — and, that too, during a work call — is bound to rake up Google searches. And that's exactly what happened after Jeffrey Toobin, a political commentator associated with US magazine The New Yorker and the CNN, believing he was off the camera, had gotten down to some personal business.

He was consequently suspended by The New Yorker and given time off from his duties at the CNN. Speaking to Vice News, Toobin had said it was "an embarrassingly stupid mistake" and apologised to his "wife, family, friends and co-workers”.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he had told the publication.



At least two people, participating on the live video call, confirmed they saw the reporter exposing himself.

3. What is the crime bill?

Democratic presidential candidate and rival to Trump, Joe Biden, responded to an audience member's question about the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, a legislation he was part of.

In his response, Biden chose to defend the controversial bill but acknowledged that some parts of the crime bill were a "mistake."



4. Who is Savannah Guthrie married to?

Anchorperson Savannah Guthrie, who works for the NBC's TODAY show, took on President Trump for an hour at a town hall last week and did a commendable job.

But what Americans seemed to be more interested in was her ... spouse, 52-year-old Michael Feldman.

Guthrie and Feldman have been married for more than a decade and have two children. Feldman also seems to be a big supporter of his wife as he "turned into producer and technician" to help her broadcast her show live from their basement.

5. Who is Corn Pop?

Joe Biden's "Corn Pop" came back to the fore when the Democratic presidential candidate spoke of the time when he was 19 years old, working as a lifeguard in Delaware, and confronted a gang leader called Corn Pop.

While in the current atmosphere, Biden's "Corn Pop" is Trump, the stories the presidential candidate has narrated often go on for longer than the audience wishes for and have also raised quite some eyebrows.