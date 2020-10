Anadolu Agency

A mosque in Australia's Sydney was attacked on Saturday by an unidentified man, Anadolu Agency reported Sunday.



The attacker entered a mosque affiliated with the Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs and broke chandeliers, windowpanes, and a plasma television, among other items, the publication said.



"Some citizens recorded video footage and took photographs during the attack, and informed the police. The perpetrator has been arrested," it said.