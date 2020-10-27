Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

England likely to tour Pakistan from Jan 15 for T-20 series

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Several English publications have reported that the proposal is likely to be accepted even if the ECB has a packed schedule in that window. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

LAHORE: The England cricket team is likely to visit Pakistan from January 15 to 20 for a three-match T20I series, The News reported on Tuesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who is currently on a ten-day leave in Birmingham – is expected to discuss the series with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison soon.

Read more: Difficult for England to say no to Pakistan

An online meeting will be scheduled due to the on-going coronavirus, although the PCB officials have planned to hold a face-to-face meeting in London.

The PCB CEO proposed the series to his English counterparts earlier this month.

Several English publications have reported that the proposal is likely to be accepted even if the ECB has a packed schedule in that window.

‘Strong possibility’

Earlier, United Kingdom's leading newspaper The Guardian in a report said that there is a "strong possibility” of the ECB accepting the PCB proposal and sending its national team to Pakistan for a brief tour.

Vic Marks, a former cricketer who is now a correspondent for The Guardian, had said that the PCB's proposal, drafted by CEO Wasim Khan and backed by robust security arrangements, will make it "very hard" for the ECB to say no to.

"It would be startling if the ECB responded with a blunt: 'Sorry. No can do. We are very busy this winter'," Marks wrote.

The columnist had paid homage to Pakistan's "capacity to survive and prosper as a cricketing nation despite playing the vast majority of their international matches away from home" adding that Pakistan "surely deserves England’s support".

More From Sports:

PCB eyes Warwickshire, Leicestershire tour to Pakistan in 2021: sources

PCB eyes Warwickshire, Leicestershire tour to Pakistan in 2021: sources
Fact-check: Pogba hasn't quit France team after Macron's anti-Islam remarks

Fact-check: Pogba hasn't quit France team after Macron's anti-Islam remarks
Tabish Khan still being ignored despite consistent bowling form

Tabish Khan still being ignored despite consistent bowling form
10 famous statements by MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 famous statements by MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib retirement: Social media lavishes praise on Russian MMA fighter

Khabib retirement: Social media lavishes praise on Russian MMA fighter
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after knocking down Justin Gaethje

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after knocking down Justin Gaethje
Nurmagomedov-Gaethje clash: MMA champion Khabib announces shock retirement

Nurmagomedov-Gaethje clash: MMA champion Khabib announces shock retirement
Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?

Khabib vs Gaethje: What time is the UFC 254 fight in Pakistan?
PSL 2020 matches to be organised 'in best possible manner': CM Sindh

PSL 2020 matches to be organised 'in best possible manner': CM Sindh
Khabib vs Gaethje: How to watch UFC 254 live

Khabib vs Gaethje: How to watch UFC 254 live
Khabib vs Gaethje: MMA world set for blockbuster fight tonight at UFC 254

Khabib vs Gaethje: MMA world set for blockbuster fight tonight at UFC 254
Kapil Dev's condition improving after going through coronary angioplasty

Kapil Dev's condition improving after going through coronary angioplasty

Latest

view all