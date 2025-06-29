'A lot of sixes': Shaheen Afridi ‘warns' Haris Rauf ahead of BBL 15 debut

Haris Rauf (R) talks to Shaheen Shah Afridi during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. - AFP

Pakistan’s star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi has warned, on a lighter note, his teammate and fellow pacer Haris Rauf against bowling to him ahead of his Big Bash League (BBL) 15 debut.

In a recent interview, Afridi — who will represent Brisbane Heat in the upcoming tournament —cautioned Rauf not to bowl against him during the BBL.

“I hope Haris Rauf doesn’t dare to bowl against me [in BBL]. If he does, I will hit him for a lot of sixes,” Afridi said with a grin.

Previously, during his interaction after signing for the Brisbane Heat following the draft, the 25-year-old was asked which batter's wicket he would value the most among Babar Azam, Steve Smith, and David Warner.

Afridi chose not to single out anyone, emphasising the importance of all three.

"For me, it’s all three," Shaheen said with a smile. "I wouldn’t pick just one because all of them are crucial wickets. They’re key players for their teams, and I’d love to dismiss each of them."

The former T20I captain also expressed excitement about the growing number of Pakistani players participating in BBL 15, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan.

"Yeah, this year, six or seven Pakistani players are taking part in the Big Bash, so I’m really looking forward to playing against them," he said.

"We just played together in the PSL, and these guys are big names who have been performing for Pakistan for many years. It’s a great challenge, and I think the crowd, especially the Pakistani fans, will enjoy it whenever we face Babar, Rizwan, and others. Hopefully, we can put on a good show in front of a big crowd," he added.

The two-time PSL-winning captain also shared his ambition to lift a trophy with Brisbane Heat, stressing the importance of team culture and enjoying the game.

"That will be amazing — to win one more trophy. It would make my first season even more special. In the PSL, we won three trophies, and it's all about the players and how the management gives you that cushion to enjoy your cricket," he said.

"That’s the main thing. I’m really hopeful — Brisbane Heat are a very good side, and I’m looking forward to winning another trophy with them," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Afridi was selected as the first overall pick in the BBL Season 15 Draft, held on June 19, with Brisbane Heat securing his services.

Six out of the eight franchises showed interest in signing national team players, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan chosen as the third platinum pick, and England’s Luke Wood selected second.

This will mark Shaheen Afridi’s maiden appearance in the BBL, although he has previously featured in top-tier leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), International League T20 (ILT20), and The Hundred.

Former Pakistan T20I captain Mohammad Rizwan has been signed by the Melbourne Renegades, while right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars.

Former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan is also making a return to the Melbourne Renegades.

Leg-spinner and Pakistan’s current T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has been signed by Sydney Thunder. Star batter Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the official draft and is set to make his BBL debut.

Additionally, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has been picked up by the Adelaide Strikers.