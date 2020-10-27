Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Archewell charity ‘already underway’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new charity initiative Archewell is reportedly already underway and according to sources, has been an actively “operating organization" for a while now.

According to sources close to Entertainment Tonight, "Archewell is not expected to have a formal launch in the short term. The work is already underway. It’s already an operating organisation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to keep the launch under wraps due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, however, at the time they had claimed, "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'.”

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

They had concluded by saying, “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."