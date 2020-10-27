Following Apple, Samsung may also ditch charger, earphones for Galaxy S21

Move has shocked many in the tech industry as Samsung had mocked Apple on social media for excluding a charger and earphones when it launched the iPhone12 series. Photo: File

Tech giant Samsung may be following rival Apple and ditching charger and earphones for its flagship Galaxy S21 that will be unveiled in 2021, said reports citing South Korean media.

Techradar, citing South Korean outlet ChosunBiz, said that officials from the company have said they are considering ditching a charger and earphones. However, the company will include a charging cable for users in the box for the phone.

The move has shocked many within the tech industry as Samsung had mocked Apple on social media for excluding a charger and earphones with the iPhone12 series.

In the said post, the company had clearly said that the Galaxy will include a charger.

Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods for iPhone 12

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 12 and other products; however, one of the major decisions that has created anger among iPhone users is the decision to dump the charger and EarPods with the new mobile, which will be rolling out to the market soon.

According to tech website BGR, the company has removed the charger and EarPods to reduce the environmental cost associated with that product.

Apart from this, the publication had reported that by removing the two items, Apple has made the iPhone box smaller, which allows them to save on shipping costs.

“Apple is also removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging, further reducing carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70% more boxes to be shipped on a pallet,” said the company in a press release.