Tuesday Oct 27 2020
PSX: KSE 100 ends day on negative note, but remains over 41,000

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

In this dated photo, a trader is seen busy on a call as business resumes at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. — PPI/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Tuesday on a negative note, with the market failing to maintain its momentum from the previous day.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index lost 468 points, or 1.12%, by the close of trading to reach 41,381.

Close to 305.4 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs13.8 billion.

Stocks of 360 companies were traded, of which 95 gained in value, 252 declined and 13 remained unchanged.

Read more: Week opens on positive note as KSE 100 index gains 584 points

Volumes were led by Unity Foods Ltd, with 77.1 million shares traded. Power Cement Ltd, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd (FFBL), Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 33.04m, 31.3m, 26.8m and 25.8m, respectively.

A look at the day's trading. Photo: Screengrab/PSX website 

The Unity share price was up 4.80%, trading at Rs22.71; Power share price was down 7.45%, trading at Rs10.25; FFBL share price was up 4.30%, trading at Rs23.54; PIBTL share price was up 1.06%, trading at Rs13.31; while MLCF share price was down 3.03%, trading at Rs42.59.

The index saw a dip right at the start of the day, with the market dropping soon after its opening. However, the market briefly recovered and reached its high of 41,922 at close to 10am. The index then saw continued selling pressure, with the KSE 100 closing the day at 41,381 points.

