New York street named 'Punjab Avenue' in Punjabi community's honour: report

Members of the Punjabi community hold the Punjab Avenue sign along with Council member Adrienne Adams. — Twitter/AdrienneEAdams

A street in New York has been co-named as "Punjab Avenue" in honour of the Punjabi community's contribution to the US state, Hindustan Times reported Tuesday.



The street had been named the Punjab Avenue on October 23, the publication said, adding that Council member Adrienne Adams — who had moved the motion in the New York City Council to rename the Avenue in view of the strong presence of the Punjabi community in the area -- inaugurated it.

"101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been co-named as Punjab Avenue," the publication said.

“Some of the hardest working people are of the South Asian community... Folks who have been here for a very long time,” Adams said as quoted by CBS New York.

In this Queens' street, there is a strong presence of the Punjabi community in the Richmond Hill area. Two of the largest gurudwaras are situated here as well as it has a lot of businesses run by the Punjabis.

