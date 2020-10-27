Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

New York street named 'Punjab Avenue' in Punjabi community's honour: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Members of the Punjabi community hold the Punjab Avenue sign along with Council member Adrienne Adams. — Twitter/AdrienneEAdams

A street in New York has been co-named as "Punjab Avenue" in honour of the Punjabi community's contribution to the US state, Hindustan Times reported Tuesday.

The street had been named the Punjab Avenue on October 23, the publication said, adding that Council member Adrienne Adams — who had moved the motion in the New York City Council to rename the Avenue in view of the strong presence of the Punjabi community in the area --  inaugurated it.

"101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been co-named as Punjab Avenue," the publication said.

“Some of the hardest working people are of the South Asian community... Folks who have been here for a very long time,” Adams said as quoted by CBS New York.

In this Queens' street, there is a strong presence of the Punjabi community in the Richmond Hill area. Two of the largest gurudwaras are situated here as well as it has a lot of businesses run by the Punjabis.

More From World:

'Disappointed' Khalilzad says regional spoilers using Afghans as cannon fodder

'Disappointed' Khalilzad says regional spoilers using Afghans as cannon fodder
US election 2020: Fake news on WhatsApp can affect voter turnout, support

US election 2020: Fake news on WhatsApp can affect voter turnout, support
Adding insult to injury, New Delhi notifies law allowing Indians to buy land in occupied Kashmir

Adding insult to injury, New Delhi notifies law allowing Indians to buy land in occupied Kashmir
Protests against blasphemy: Which countries have boycotted French goods so far?

Protests against blasphemy: Which countries have boycotted French goods so far?
Man attacks mosque in Australia: report

Man attacks mosque in Australia: report
Erdogan calls on Turkish citizens to boycott French goods

Erdogan calls on Turkish citizens to boycott French goods
Indian journalist takes aim at Modi govt’s majoritarian politics, plunging economy

Indian journalist takes aim at Modi govt’s majoritarian politics, plunging economy

Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign pilgrims for Umrah beginning Nov 1

Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign pilgrims for Umrah beginning Nov 1
US election 2020 tightens as Trump leads Biden with 48% to 47% approval ratings: survey

US election 2020 tightens as Trump leads Biden with 48% to 47% approval ratings: survey
'Fake' Melania Trump body double conspiracy theory breaks the internet

'Fake' Melania Trump body double conspiracy theory breaks the internet
US Election 2020: What questions are Americans asking Google?

US Election 2020: What questions are Americans asking Google?
Halloween: Kids dressed as Trump, Melania pose with US President, First Lady

Halloween: Kids dressed as Trump, Melania pose with US President, First Lady

Latest

view all