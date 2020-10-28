US election 2020: Melania Trump attacks Joe Biden, media in latest speech

Melania Trump smiles as she speaks to an audience at the Pennsylvania public gathering today. Photo: Twitter

Melania Trump attacked Joe Biden and the American media on her first solo trip of the US election 2020 campaign in Philadelphia, calling out the Democrat presidential nominee for his "socialist agenda".



Melania turned her guns towards the Democrats, defending her husband Donald Trump for the way his administration handled the coronavirus crisis while at the same time, telling supporters the Democrats tried to "put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being".

Like her husband, Melania took jibes at the media, accusing them of covering "idle gossip and palace intrigue" while referring to Joe Biden's policies as a "socialist agenda".



"We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started and our country can continue to flourish," she said.



The first lady showed sympathy for coronavirus victims, saying that "there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy".



However, she said that Donald Trump had handled the coronavirus well and that restaurants, hotels and other public places had learnt to operate safely during the pandemic.



"We don’t close down and hide in fear. We get to work to find real and lasting solutions," she said.



Melania was speaking to a few hundred supporters who were crowded into a converted barn which is usually used for weddings. Most of the attendees wore masks but there was no social distancing as people stood together closely.



Melania tests positive for coronavirus