US election 2020: Melania Trump attacks Joe Biden, media in latest speech

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Melania Trump smiles as she speaks to an audience at the Pennsylvania public gathering today. Photo: Twitter

Melania Trump attacked Joe Biden and the American media on her first solo trip of the US election 2020 campaign in Philadelphia, calling out the Democrat presidential nominee for his "socialist agenda".

Melania turned her guns towards the Democrats, defending her husband Donald Trump for the way his administration handled the coronavirus crisis while at the same time, telling supporters the Democrats tried to "put their own agendas ahead of the American people’s well-being". 

Like her husband, Melania took jibes at the media, accusing them of covering "idle gossip and palace intrigue" while referring to Joe Biden's policies as a "socialist agenda".

"We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started and our country can continue to flourish," she said.

The first lady showed sympathy for coronavirus victims, saying that "there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy".

However, she said that Donald Trump had handled the coronavirus well and that restaurants, hotels and other public places had learnt to operate safely during the pandemic.

"We don’t close down and hide in fear. We get to work to find real and lasting solutions," she said.

Melania was speaking to a few hundred supporters who were crowded into a converted barn which is usually used for weddings. Most of the attendees wore masks but there was no social distancing as people stood together closely.

Melania tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump had announced that he and wife Melania had tested positive for coronavirus.

Read more: Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to the president who has travelled with him on Air Force One several times, had earlier contracted the virus, according to US media reports.

After recovering from the virus and testing negative for it, Melania had revealed that her son Barron Trump had also contracted the infection.

In an article published on The White House's official website, Melania stated that first, her son Barron tested negative for the virus but later, another test revealed he had contracted the infection.

Referring to him as a "strong teenager", Melania had said Barron did not show any symptoms at all and has since recovered. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative," she had written.

