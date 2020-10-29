Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul star Engin Altan pays tribute to Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day of Turkey

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Engin Altan Duzyatan on Thursday shared a picture of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as he celebrated the Republic Day of Turkey.

Ataturk was  the founding father of the Republic of Turkey who served as its first president from 1923 until his death in 1938.

Engin Altan, who rose to international fame for his role as Ertugrul in  popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", took to his Instagram stories to wish the people of his country on the Republic Day.

In "Dirilis:Ertugrul", the actor had played the role of the father of Osman who went on to establish Ottoman Empire.

