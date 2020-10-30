Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William's palatial abode featuring 20 floors and four apartments

Royal expert enlists breathtaking features of Kate Middleton, Prince William's luxe mansion

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Palace is nothing short of a dream, full of staggering features that can put any royal residence to shame.



The mansion that houses the Cambridges features a lavish four story apartment, as detailed by a royal expert.

In a jaw-dropping revelation, Christopher Warwick, a royal author, recently spoke about Kate and William’s royal home at the palace while speaking to Royal Beat.

Taking audiences inside the Palace for a descriptive tour, Warwick enlisted the breathtaking features of the mansion.

He said, “It has 20 rooms from the basement to the attic, it is not a small house.

“All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment..

“They are not. If you think of Kensington Place in a way it is built around three courtyards.”

Meanwhile, royal author Ingrid Seward revealed how the Cambridge's royal abode is huge!

“It's enormous... and it's like a piece of countryside in London.”

When it comes to William and Kate's apartment called 1A, it is spread over four floors. The floors have three main bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms and his-and-hers dressing rooms.

Not just this, it is also equipped with both a day and night nursery for Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Moreover, it was revealed that a Princess Diana statue will be installed in the garden in honour of William's late mother.

About the statue, William and Harry earlier said in a statement, “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”