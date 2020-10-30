Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
'100 billion messages everyday': WhatsApp experiences record year amid COVID-19

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Popular messaging service WhatsApp delivers close to 100 billion messages everyday, according to the head of the service. 

"This year we've all relied on messaging more than ever to keep up with our loved ones and get business done," said Head of WhatsApp at Facebook Will Cathcart.

The Facebook-owned messaging service said that it was proud they are able to deliver close to 100 billion messages every day. The head of the messaging service said he was "excited about the road ahead".

The details come as a report said that the instant-messaging application may be working on a new update which will serve as a major relief for people who use WhatsApp Web quite a lot.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks updates to the messaging app, WhatsApp is now working on introducing video and voice calls to its desktop version as well.

Read more: WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices'

"WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage," WABetaInfo said.

The website also attached screenshots showing how the latest feature will work. WABetaInfo said that whenever someone calls, a separate window will pop up on WhatsApp Web, asking the user whether he wants to accept or reject the call.

