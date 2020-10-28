Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp may soon allow use from 'linked devices': Here's what we know so far

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

WhatsApp logo seen on a smartphone in Toulouse, France, October 5, 2020. AFP/Lionel Bonaventure

WhatsApp may soon let accounts be operate from 'linked devices', similar to how Google allows its users to do so via a single page.

Researchers at WABetaInfo — or WhatsApp Beta Information — continuously monitor development progress and code changes that may be in the works and they flagged one such update back in June.

Check out a glimpse at the 'linked devices' menu below!

Now, however, Tech Radar has provided an "early look" at the interface.

Here's what we know so far:

  • WABetaInfo experts found out that work on a mutli-device support was being carried out and may soon be rolled out for users.
  • The latest update shows a new user interface for "WhatsApp Web/Desktop"
  • With the new feature, users may be able to log into WhatsApp for Web or desktop and select 'Use WhatsApp on other devices' through settings
  • Users may then see a list of all active devices on which the WhatsApp account is being used (similar to Google)
  • To log out of any of the active devices, users may be able to tap on that particular device and remotely log themselves out

While you're here, also check out:

The catch here is that 'linked devices' option has not been made available for testing yet. However, users can easily join one of WhatsApp's beta programmes to check out when the new update may be open for beta testing.

Image: WABetaInfo/via Geo.tv

WABetaInfo, however, pointed out that "the label says 'Use WhatsApp on other devices' but actually it’s still not possible because WhatsApp is still working on it".

"The button 'Link device' is used to create a new session with WhatsApp Web. In future it will be used to create sessions with other devices," it added.

Here's how anyone can join the WhatsApp Beta page on Google's Android and Apple/iOS devices.

Moreover, WhatsApp announced last week that users may be able to mute any chat forever in a bid to let them stay away from clutter and constant notifications from group chats.

"You can now mute a chat forever," WhatsApp had said on Twitter.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad

WATCH: Leopard spotted near Margalla Hills in Islamabad
Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction

Rolex, Chopard watches, golden gun, diamond necklace: Toshakana gifts put on auction
‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47

‘Happy Birthday Maryam Nawaz’: Twitter wishes PML-N leader as she turns 47
China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office

China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office
PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums

PM Imran Khan to raise blasphemous caricatures issue at international forums
GB Election 2020: Bilawal warns of protests if polls are rigged

GB Election 2020: Bilawal warns of protests if polls are rigged
PMC announces MDCAT exemption criteria for foreign students

PMC announces MDCAT exemption criteria for foreign students
Karachi administration offers free CSS consultation services at Frere Hall

Karachi administration offers free CSS consultation services at Frere Hall
PM Imran Khan amasses 10 million followers on Facebook

PM Imran Khan amasses 10 million followers on Facebook
'Make the world understand by peace and dialogue': Hamza Ali Abbasi's advice for Muslims

'Make the world understand by peace and dialogue': Hamza Ali Abbasi's advice for Muslims
Faisalabad prayer leader accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Faisalabad prayer leader accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old
BECA defence deal: India's nuclear force expansion to have 'serious repercussions', says Pakistan

BECA defence deal: India's nuclear force expansion to have 'serious repercussions', says Pakistan

Latest

view all