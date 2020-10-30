Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

The video was taken from Celal Al's Instagram story.

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al knows as Abdur Rahman Alp for his role in famed TV series Ertugrul, has reacted to the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked Izmir on Friday afternoon.

The Ertugrul star, sharing a video of the incident, appealed to God for help as tremors of the horrific quake were felt even in Greece. Four people have died, and several injured, while the earthquake caused many buildings to collapse.

The earthquake hit Turkey and Greece off the former's Aegean coast north of the Greek island of Samos.

People look at a collapsed house in an earthquake-hit area of Izmir, on October 30, 2020 after major 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Turkey. The USGS said the quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion on the Aegean Sea island of Samos. — AFP

Videos of people searching through various buildings' debris went viral on social media as well. However, these videos could not be verified.

Earthquake in Turkey: 7.0-magnitude tremor destroys several buildings

Horrified at the incident, thousands of people poured onto the streets to be safe from collapsing structures immediately after the tremors were felt.

"So far, we have received information about six collapsed buildings" in Izmir province, which includes the city, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

