Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Prince Harry dated Cressida Bonas for two years before falling in love with Meghan Markle.

The actress and Harry remained good friends after their break-up, with Cressida attending the royal wedding of the Duke of Sussex.

Royal historian Robert Lacey has discussed the relationship and the break up between Harry and Cressida in his book "Battle of Brothers", suggesting that the upbringing of Kate Middleton and Prince William's son George may have played a role in their break-up.

According to him, Harry's girlfriend was taken aback by the extensive media coverage of Kate Middleton and Prince George.

The author thinks it was then that she realised and explained that she would not want to raise her own child in as much of a public way.

"In 2014, she was said to have been “completely spooked” after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow,’ the book reads.



The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place on 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple continues to attract extensive media coverage after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

