Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Multi-storey building collapses as massive 7.0 earthquake hits Turkey

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

A multi-storey building can be seen collapsingin a viral video as the massive 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey's Izmir province Friday, with tremors being felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens.

Four people have been killed nearly 120 injured, according to Turkish officials.

Reacting to the situation, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir."

"With all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers," Erdogan said.

More From World:

Khabib responds strongly to Macron for offensive stance on Islam

Khabib responds strongly to Macron for offensive stance on Islam
Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake

Pakistan expresses 'strong solidarity' with Turkey after massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake
Turkey earthquake: Watch horrified online-streamer run for his life after strong jolts

Turkey earthquake: Watch horrified online-streamer run for his life after strong jolts
Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help

Izmir earthquake: Ertugrul star Abdur Rahman Alp prays to God for help
Earthquake in Turkey: 8 killed, 202 injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings

Earthquake in Turkey: 8 killed, 202 injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings
Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP

Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP
HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent

HRW slams India for using its counterterrorism laws to stifle dissent
China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report

China has captured additional land in Ladakh: report
Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?

Mahathir Mohamad tweet: Does Malaysia's ex-PM want Muslims to 'kill millions of French people'?
France increases security after Nice attack

France increases security after Nice attack
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million

Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Twitter deletes Mahathir Mohamad's tweet saying Muslims have 'a right' to 'massacre millions of French'

Twitter deletes Mahathir Mohamad's tweet saying Muslims have 'a right' to 'massacre millions of French'

Latest

view all