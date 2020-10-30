Watch: Multi-storey building collapses as massive 7.0 earthquake hits Turkey

A multi-storey building can be seen collapsingin a viral video as the massive 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey's Izmir province Friday, with tremors being felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens.



Four people have been killed nearly 120 injured, according to Turkish officials.

Reacting to the situation, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir."

"With all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers," Erdogan said.