Friday Oct 30 2020
Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to unfair treatment meted out to her husband by his elder brother and future monarch Prince William, according to a royal biographer.

Quoting the author of the "Battle of Brothers" Robert Lacey, Express.co.uk reported that Meghan awakened Prince Harry to "the injustice" of being judged harshly for youthful misbehaviors - despite Prince William being just as keen to party

The report, while quoting the author, said, "He (Harry) became resentful of the stereotyping in the media."I think Meghan helped him to see the injustice of that, put it in words and react against it."Her arrival was a crucial moment."

According to the author, William and Harry shared many friends and often partied together.

The report said,  William's reputation was never at risk, with little gossip about how he would spend his spare time or nights out. 

