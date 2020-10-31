Nick Jonas considers himself lucky for athletes bagging championships after his concerts

Nick Jonas says his band 'Jonas Brothers' may actually be the reason for the athletes' victory

Nick Jonas considers himself extremely lucky for all sports champions across the globe.



Only a day after Los Angeles won their first World Series title in 32 years, the Jonas brother speculated that he and his pop star brothers may actually be the reason for the victory and it is not just a conjecture as the 28-year-old actor has facts to prove it.



“The Dodgers won the World Series last night, and yet, no one is talking about the very, very obvious theme here,” Nick said Wednesday of the Jonas' blessing. “To fully understand this conspiracy, we have to back things up to September 22, 2019.”

He evidenced his findings by recalling a Jonas brother concert in Kansas City where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was present with his now-fiancée, Brittany Matthews.

“Cut to a few months later, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 54,” Nick continued.

Nick went further back to a Jonas brother concert in Arizona last December and revealed that it was also attended by a Dodgers star.



“Who was there, you might ask? Oh, Cody Bellinger,” he said. “Cut to October 27, the Dodgers win the World Series.”

Lastly, Nick also called out Lewis Hamilton in his conspiracy.

“Attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Paris on February 22, just last week, he won his 92nd Grand Prix — the most of all time,” the singer added.

Nick then went onto explain how attending a Jonas brothers concert has helped these athletes with their careers and called it the ‘Jonas blessing.’

“Basically the reverse of the Drake curse,” Nick quipped. “And just remember, it’s not about how hard you practice, how naturally gifted you are, it’s about the ‘Year 3000,’ ‘When You Look Me in the Eyes,’ ‘S.O.S.,’ and of course, ‘Sucker.'”

Nick concluded his conspiracy theory with the heartiest congratulations to the winners, calling them “who were smart enough to come to a show.”