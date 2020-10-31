Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
WATCH: Saudi man rams car into one of Makkah's Grand Mosque outer gates

Saturday Oct 31, 2020


A speeding car driven by a Saudi citizen rammed into the outer gates of the Grand Mosque in Makkah late Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Visuals posted on social media show the car ploughing through the barricades in the courtyard before driving straight into one of the large doors. 

In a tweet, the Makkah region confirmed that there were no casualties, adding that the driver was in an unusual condition. It added that the accident was caused by a car drifting and traveling in high speed at nearby roads in the southern square of the Grand Mosque.

The man has been arrested and referred to the public prosecution. 


